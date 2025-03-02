Colorado Rockies Reportedly Place Veteran Reliever Justin Lawrence on Waivers
The Colorado Rockies have placed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence on irrevocable waivers, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Saturday.
Lawrence can continue to pitch for the Rockies while he sits on the waiver wire. If another team claims Lawrence in the next 48 hours, they will be on the hook for his $965K salary in 2025.
If Lawrence goes unclaimed, the 30-year-old right-hander will return to Colorado.
Reports surfaced in November that the Rockies were open to trading Lawrence, so the front office trying to move on from him now doesn't come out of nowhere. He also opened spring training with a 9.00 ERA, 2.333 WHIP and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings through three appearances.
The righty went 4-4 with a 6.49 ERA, 1.777 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, two saves and a -1.7 WAR across 56 games in 2024, a far cry from his breakout 2023 campaign. That year, Lawrence went 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.347 WHIP, 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 11 saves and a 1.4 WAR in 69 appearances.
For his career, Lawrence boasts a 6.96 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.86 ERA everywhere else. Those home-road splits, plus Lawrence's dependable slider and four years of team control, could draw the attention of teams looking to bolster their bullpen for less than $1 million.
Colorado relievers had the worst ERA across all of MLB in 2024 at 5.41. They also ranked dead-last with a 1.55 WHIP.
Without Lawrence, the Rockies will likely give more looks to younger bullpen options such as Seth Halvorsen, Luis Peralta, Victor Vodnik and Angel Chivilli, who posted a combined 2.4 WAR last season. Returning veterans Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley, plus free agent addition Scott Alexander, are also on the roster.
Related MLB Stories
- METS PROSPECT DOMINATES: Blade Tidwell, No. 2 pitching prospect in the Mets' farm system, tossed an immaculate inning in a spring training game on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE MAKES SPRING DEBUT: In his first spring training game of the year, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge slapped a two-RBI single through the left side. CLICK HERE
- SIRI TAKES REVENGE: The Rays traded Jose Siri to the Mets over the winter, only for the outfielder to go deep against them in a spring training game. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.