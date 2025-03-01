New York Mets' Jose Siri Blasts Home Run in Spring Training Game Against Former Team
Jose Siri, once a mainstay in St. Petersburg, didn't go easy on his former team Saturday.
Siri was suiting up for the New York Mets, who were playing a Grapefruit League game on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. He played for the Rays the better part of three seasons, until they traded him to the Mets in November.
The 29-year-old lined out to right when he faced his former teammate, Shane McClanahan, in the top of the first. But when he faced swingman Alex Faedo – an offseason addition from the Detroit Tigers – in the third, the result was different.
Siri jumped on a pitch down the middle and sent it deep to left field for a no-doubt, three-run home run.
Siri is now batting .250 with two home runs, four RBIs and one stolen stolen base through four spring training games.
The center fielder hit .187 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, a .621 OPS and a 1.8 WAR across 130 games in 2024. That marked a step down from his 2023 campaign, when he hit . with 25 home runs, 56 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, a 761 OPS and a 1.7 WAR in 101 games.
New York pinch-ran for Siri in the fifth inning Saturday, ultimately scoring seven runs that frame en route to a 10-0 lead.
