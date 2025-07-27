WATCH: Curtis Mead Adds Huge Contribution in Durham's Win Over Jacksonville
The return to the Durham Bulls for infielder Curtis Mead has been explosive.
The Tampa Bay Rays optioned Mead to Durham on July 18, and he was activated a day later. Since, he’s been crushing the ball, putting his power on display again on Saturday night with a 404-foot two-run shot to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning to contribute to the Bulls’ 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate.
Mead’s most recent blast was his third homer in his past four games, illustrating his raw power with a new long-ball trend. Moreover, all three home runs Mead has produced in a Durham jersey this season occurred during this six-game series against Jacksonville, which included a two-homer effort on July 23.
Mead, 24, filled a role for Tampa Bay this season with injuries to Ha-Seong Kim and Brandon Lowe. Mead has played in 49 games for the Rays in 2025, making appearances at first, second and third base as well as designated hitter. Mead is hitting .226 (26-for-115) with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs with Tampa Bay.
Since returning to Durham, Mead is hitting .266 (8-for-30) in seven games.
A native of Adelaide, Australia, Mead is the third Australian-born player to appear for the Rays, joining pitchers Grant Balfour (2007-10, 2014-15) and Damian Moss (2004). He made his MLB debut on Aug. 4, 2023, against the Detroit Tigers.
Since making his first appearance with Durham in 2021, Mead has appeared in 187 games for the Bulls, hitting .288 (210-for-727).
Mead and the Bulls will have a chance to extend their first-place lead in the International League when they conclude their six-game series against Jacksonville on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET.
