Rays First-Round Pick Daniel Pierce Calls Tampa Bay 'Dream Landing Spot'
For Mill Creek (Ga.) High School shortstop Daniel Pierce, the Tampa Bay Rays were a dream landing spot. On Sunday night, that dream came true.
The Rays selected Pierce, 18, at No. 14 overall.
"I mean, to be honest, I kind of told everybody this is my dream landing spot, just to air that out," Pierce said in a Zoom call after the selection. "I mean, you just look at the Rays organization and how they bring up prospects and how they raise them, and I think that's kind of exactly what I wanted.
"So I was just kind of, I mean, I think it's still ain't hit me yet of what happened, but I'm just in a really good place right now and excited."
Pierce, the sixth-ranked shortstop prospect, has drawn praise from scouts, quickly vaulting him up the draft boards. In a comedic way, it's a full-circle moment for Pierce to get selected by the Rays.
"It's funny because the workout that we had down in Tampa, my luggage got lost at the airport, so I went in there and used someone else's bat, my normal tennis shoes, I had a glove, and that was it, and everything else was provided to me," Pierce said
"So that just makes it even funnier to me that that was the team that ended up going with me, and that just makes the story even better."
Steele Hall, the fifth-ranked shortstop and 12th-ranked prospect overall out of Hewitt-Trussville, Ala., was alongside Pierce at the workout and offered his fellow draftmate a helping hand.
"I used Steele's, and I felt one and one was a little light, and I wanted a little more thump in the end," Pierce said. "I hit around, and I tossed it back to him, and he hit. And then we just kept switching, nonstop."
The Cincinnati Reds selected Hall with the No. 9 pick.
Before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Rays' selection, Pierce and his father, Paul, who was also his high school coach, looked at one another, knowing what might happen next.
"I kind of shared a little look with my dad. He started laughing. And, well, you know, you try not to give it away and stuff," Pierce said. "So we just kind of kept it quiet. And around pick 12 or so, my agent called and let me know that was happening. So I was all smiles from there."
Despite describing himself as a late bloomer, Pierce radiates confidence and a desire to succeed at the next level.
"I think I got a chance to be a true five-tool player," Pierce said. "I've always been smaller, and this was the first time I've kind of actually grown, and I'm still growing, honestly. So, power is obviously still coming."
"I think just a guy with my IQ and kind of my ability to almost do everything on the field. I think I can help a team win in many ways, and it's not just one way."
