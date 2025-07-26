WATCH: Durham Bulls' Bob Seymour Has Big-Time Moment on Friday Against Jacksonville
Home runs continue to be second nature for first baseman Bob Seymour of the Triple-A Durham Bulls.
Seymour rocked a two-run, 408-foot shot to center field to give the Bulls a 3-1 lead over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, in the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday. Seymour’s latest blast is his 24th of the season as he continues to lead the International League in home runs.
At 24 homers, Seymour is closing in on Los Angeles Dodgers prospect and Oklahoma City Comets infielder/outfielder Ryan Ward (27) for the No. 1 home run total in Triple-A.
In July, Seymour has five home runs, including a two-homer game against the Norfolk Tides on July 4. Seymour has logged four multi-home run games this season.
Selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 401st pick in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest, Seymour, 26, continues to dominate with a bat in his hands. He also leads the International League in RBIs (76).
The 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and RBI leader has been instrumental in the Bulls' success, who currently sit in first place in the International League with a 60-38 (.612) full-season record after Friday night’s 4-2 win over the Jumbo Shrimp. Currently, the only team in Triple-A with a better record is Oklahoma City of the Pacific Coast League at 62-37 (.626).
Seymour will have a chance to tack on to his home run total when the Bulls face Jacksonville in the fifth game of a six-game set on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. ET.
