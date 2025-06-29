WATCH: Los Angeles Angels' Minor Leaguer Launches Longest Pro Homer of 2025 Season
Kyren Paris hit a ball how far on Sunday?
According to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, the ball Paris launced over the scoreboard in left-center field for a three-run homer traveled 499 feet, is the longest in the minor leagues -- or the major leagues -- this season.
The sixth-inning blast at Greater Nevada Field -- the home of the Reno Aces -- was the third of the season for Paris. The Bees beat the Aces, the top affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-4 in Pacific Coast League play.
Paris, 23, began the season as an infielder/outfielder with the Los Angeles Angels, who optioned him to Salt Lake on May 26 when they signed utility player Chris Taylor. He was called up again briefly and sent back to Salt Lake.
His Angels teammate, Mike Trout, has the longest homer in the majors in 2025, sending a ball 484 feet against the San Francisco Giants on April 19, according to MLB. com. Roman Anthony, before his call up to the Boston Red Sox, hit a 497-foot blast on June 7 while playing for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Although he hit only .190 with the Angels, Paris showed some pop with the bat. He had just 24 hits in 126 at-bats, but six of them left the park. He also had 11 RBIs.
The downside of Paris at the plate, however, is the strikeout rate. He struck out 59 times -- 42.1 percent of his 140 plate appearances -- compared to 10 walks (7.1 percent).
The Angels selected Paris in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school in Oakley, Calif. He made his major league debut on Sept. 21, 2023, and has appeared in 80 games with a .157 average, seven home runs, 17 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
