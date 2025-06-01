WATCH the Moment That Cole Young Found Out He Was Getting Promoted to Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Cole Young officially made his major league debut on Saturday night, hitting a walk-off fielders choice as the M's beat the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park.
However, Young found out he was getting "the call" on Friday night while playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. The Mariners posted a video of the moment that Young found out on social media, and you can watch it below. Players like Logan Evans, Jhonthan Diaz and Samad Taylor, who have all played for the Mariners, are seen congratulating him.
Young is the No. 43 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He was a first-round pick of Seattle in the 2022 draft out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks. He's expected to see a large portion of his playing time at second base, though he can play shortstop as well.
After a slow April at Triple-A, Young rebounded with a torrid May in Tacoma, raising his average to .277 overall with a .392 on-base percentage. He also had five home runs and 26 RBIs. He's stolen four bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A left-handed-hitting infielder, Young continues to show a very mature approach at the plate. He makes a ton of contact with a simple and repeatable swing, seeing pitches while also limiting the swing-and-miss tendencies, finishing the 2024 season with a 19-percent miss rate. He’s struck out in just over 15 percent of his career plate appearances heading into 2025, compared to a robust 13.3 percent walk rate
Young went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk in his major-league debut. The Mariners will play the Twins again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the disappointing loss on Thursday against the Nationals and the bullpen decisions that took place in it. Furthermore, where has the offense from April gone? How concerned are we about George Kirby? And what are all the big roster decisions that this team has to make moving forward. CLICK HERE:
NO QUESTION: According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, there's "no question," that Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in the league. CLICK HERE:
THAT's LIFE in BASEBALL: Logan Evans's recent demotion might not be fair, but it's totally understandable from the Mariners' perspective. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.