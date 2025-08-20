We Now Know When Washington Nationals No. 1 Pick Will Make Pro Debut
After being surprisingly taken with the No. 1 pick in the draft this past July, Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits is set to make his major league debut on Friday night, per a note from MLB Pipeline.
He's only 17 years old and he will play at Single-A Fredericksburg.
A shortstop by trade, Willits is already the No. 18 prospect in the entire sport, per MLB Pipeline. Though he's not slated to make his debut until 2029, he's one of several exciting young players in the Nationals system, including James Wood and Dylan Crews, who have big-league experience. MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams are also integral parts of the major league roster.
The following comes from a portion of Willits's MLB.com prospect profile:
Before the Draft, he drew some comparisons to Anthony Volpe with better physical tools at the same stage. In three years at Fort Cobb-Broxton HS, he won six state Class B Championships (three fall, three spring). The Nationals selected Willits with the first overall pick and signed him for $8.2 million. At 17 years and 216 years old, the former Oklahoma commit became the third-youngest player ever selected at No. 1 and youngest since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987.
The Nationals enter play on Wednesday in last place in the National League East. They haven't been to the playoffs since the 2019 season, which is when they won their only World Series. With all the young prospects, there are pieces in place, but it still looks like a long climb back to relevance.
