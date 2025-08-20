Minor League Baseball

What Makes Seattle Mariners Catcher Such a Special Prospect?

Harry Ford is one of nine players in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 for Seattle, but what makes him so good?

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners catcher Harry Ford (72) reacts after hitting a home run in the eighth inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 8.
Seattle Mariners catcher Harry Ford (72) reacts after hitting a home run in the eighth inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 8. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday with nine Top-100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, which is the most of any team in the sport.

Several of those top prospects are putting together solid years across the system, with catcher Harry Ford having a dynamite year at Triple-A Tacoma.

Ford, 22, was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2021. He's ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the sport. He's hitting .290 with 15 home runs and 71 RBIs. He's also stolen seven bases and posted a .415 on-base percentage. Though he has only the seven steals this year, he stole 35 bases last season at Double-A Arkansas, showing he does possess better athleticism than most catchers.

We caught up with Rainiers' hitting coach Shawn O'Malley on Tuesday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast to find out what makes Ford such a special prospect:

He's ​a ​catcher ​that ​can ​do ​it ​all. ​He ​can ​run, ​he ​can ​hit ​for ​power. ​He ​can ​slap ​a ​single ​the ​other ​way. ​He ​can ​steal ​a ​bag. ​​And ​just ​honestly, ​the ​kind ​of ​person, ​the ​kind ​of ​teammate ​he ​is, ​I ​think ​that's ​more ​important ​than ​anything. ​But, ​this ​kid ​works ​his ​tail ​off. ​He's ​the ​first ​one ​out ​the ​field. ​Sometimes ​he ​beats ​me ​there, ​and ​I ​get ​there ​pretty ​early. ​He ​wants ​it. ​And, ​you ​know, ​I ​think ​his ​drive, ​his ​passion ​and ​his ​love ​for ​his ​teammates ​is ​something ​that ​goes ​unmatched. ​

You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:

In all honesty, Ford looks ready for the major leagues right now, but the M's have been consistent in their desire to keep Mitch Garver on the roster. With Garver slated for free agency at the end of the season, it looks like Ford will have to wait until 2026 for his opportunity.

