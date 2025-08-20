What Makes Seattle Mariners Catcher Such a Special Prospect?
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday with nine Top-100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, which is the most of any team in the sport.
Several of those top prospects are putting together solid years across the system, with catcher Harry Ford having a dynamite year at Triple-A Tacoma.
Ford, 22, was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2021. He's ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the sport. He's hitting .290 with 15 home runs and 71 RBIs. He's also stolen seven bases and posted a .415 on-base percentage. Though he has only the seven steals this year, he stole 35 bases last season at Double-A Arkansas, showing he does possess better athleticism than most catchers.
We caught up with Rainiers' hitting coach Shawn O'Malley on Tuesday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast to find out what makes Ford such a special prospect:
He's a catcher that can do it all. He can run, he can hit for power. He can slap a single the other way. He can steal a bag. And just honestly, the kind of person, the kind of teammate he is, I think that's more important than anything. But, this kid works his tail off. He's the first one out the field. Sometimes he beats me there, and I get there pretty early. He wants it. And, you know, I think his drive, his passion and his love for his teammates is something that goes unmatched.
In all honesty, Ford looks ready for the major leagues right now, but the M's have been consistent in their desire to keep Mitch Garver on the roster. With Garver slated for free agency at the end of the season, it looks like Ford will have to wait until 2026 for his opportunity.
