White Sox Prospect Braden Montgomery Delivers Magical Moment in MLB Debut

Chicago White Sox outfield prospect Braden Montgomery made an immediate impact during his first big league game.

Montgomery, Chicago's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored in his MLB debut on Tuesday. But most notably, the 23-year-old's biggest moment of the day came in the 10th inning when he hit his first big league home run, which also just so happened to be a walk-off two-run blast to give the White Sox a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The switch-hitting outfielder drove a 0-1 changeup from right-handed reliever Raisel Iglesias 343 feet to the opposite field with an exit velocity of 98.6 mph to put the finishing touches on a game he'll never forget. With his game-winning swing, Montgomery became just the fifth player in MLB history to hit a walk-off homer in their big league debut, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Braden Montgomery enjoys storybook beginning to big league career

Jun 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (24) yells as he approaches home plate after his walk-off two-run home run during the tenth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Even if Montgomery didn't produce a walk-off homer on Tuesday, he still would've checked off his first big league hit. The 23-year-old recorded an RBI single in his second at-bat to bring the White Sox within one run of the Braves at the time. Hitting from the left side in the fourth inning against Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes, the top prospect got a 2-0 fastball and drilled it 106.9 mph on the ground to left field.

While this is just the beginning of Montgomery's big league career, it's safe to say the young outfielder has already made his presence felt on the White Sox's season. Chicago is now 35-31 this year, only a half-game back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. There's obviously a lot of baseball left to be played this season, but that's still quite the turnaround for a franchise that lost at least 100 games each of the last three years.

Montgomery was called up on Tuesday after posting impressive offensive numbers in the minors this year, hitting .314 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs in 56 games across Double-A and Triple-A. But now, after his historic performance in his MLB debut, many White Sox fans will be curious to see what the top prospect has planned for an encore.