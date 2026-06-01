Nobody Saw This White Sox Turnaround Coming Across MLB

There are few teams around Major League Baseball that have been more surprising in 2026 than the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has had a horrible few years in the standings. In 2025, the White Sox went 60-102, which was the worst mark in the American League. It was the second-worst record in baseball overall behind the Colorado Rockies (43-119).

In 2024, the White Sox had the worst season in Major League Baseball in a very long time. In fact, Chicago set the record for the worst record in a 162-game season at 41-121. The 2025 season was a step in the right direction for the White Sox, but it still wasn't good by any means.

The White Sox Are One Of Baseball's Feel-Good Stories

May 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) slides to score against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Things have completely turned around in 2026, which is good for baseball in general. The White Sox have played 59 games so far this season and are in second place in the American League Central at 32-27. Right now, the White Sox are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians. In 2025, the White Sox didn't win their 32nd game until Game No. 95. In 2024, the White Sox didn't win their 32nd game until Game No. 141. That's bad for baseball and at the time, it was talked about nearly every day how bad the White Sox were.

Now, the young White Sox have a chance to make a run in the American League Central, even with Munetaka Murakami on the Injured List. This is just the beginning as well. The White Sox currently have the fourth-youngest MLB roster in the league. Guys like Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Sam Antonacci, Davis Martin, and Sean Burke all have been great, along with Murakami, of course.

Right now, the Guardians are in first place in the American League Central at 34-27. The White Sox are in second place. The Minnesota Twins are in third place at 27-33. The Kansas City Royals are in fourth place at 22-37. The shocking Detroit Tigers are in last place at 22-38.

Again, the White Sox's progress is good for baseball in general. Aside from the fact that they are young and a feel-good story in general, you need more competition for the game itself to be healthy. In 2024, the you could pretty much chalk every game with Chicago up as a loss. That's not what you want to see. Now, the club has come out of nowhere with this young roster and look like they are going to be a threat in the AL Central for years to come.