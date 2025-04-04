Why Are the Seattle Mariners Breaking Up with Their Low-A Affiliate After This Season?
The rest of the Minor League Baseball season kicks off on Friday night, so that means the Seattle Mariners affiliates in Arkansas, Everett and Modesto will be back in action!
However, it's a somber Opening Day for the Nuts, who are embarking on their final season. The California League will be shifting after the season ends, and the M's will be partners with the Inland Empire 66ers, who they had a previous affiliation with. The Nuts are the two-time defending Cal League champions.
So what happened? Well, the issue for the Nuts stems from their ballpark, John Thurman Field, which opened up in 1955.
We spoke with Nuts' Insider Chris Correa of the Turlock Journal on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and got his take on what's gone on and you can listen to the full interview below:
The Nuts' roster will feature some of the best talent in the M's system, including shortstop Felnin Celesten and pitcher Ryan Sloan. Sloan was drafted in the second-round last season, right after switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cjintje, who is beginning his season in Everett.
The Nuts will take on the San Jose Giants on Friday night, the Low-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
As for the Mariners, they will be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm. PT. It's the home opener for the Giants as Luis F. Castillo pitches for Seattle against Justin Verlander.
The Mariners are 3-4 on the season and are coming off a Thursday off-day.
