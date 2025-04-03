Dylan Moore Does Something He Almost Never Does in Seattle Mariners' Wednesday Win
The Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon to salvage Game 3 of a three-game set. With the win, the Mariners are now 3-4 and they will head out on the road for their first road trip of the season.
In the win, the M's got 7.0 solid innings from Luis Castillo on the mound and Andres Munoz earned his third save of the season. Victor Robles had a two-RBI double and Dylan Moore provided a home run to right field. For Moore, it was his first homer of the year, and it was of a rare breed, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
That's just the fifth home run of Moore's career to right field — and second at T-Mobile Park. The other was in 2020.
Moore does have some power, but it tends to be to the pull side, as evidenced by that note. Moore is 3-for-8 on the young season (.375) and also has a stolen base.
A very valuable player, the 32-year-old is a seven-year veteran of the M's. He is a career .207 hitter with 53 home runs, and he provides immense versatility defensively. He won the American League Gold Glove at the utility position a season ago.
The Mariners will face the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will make his second start of the year for Seattle while longtime nemesis Justin Verlander is on the mound for the Giants.
Miller is 0-1 while Verlander is 0-0.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps his trip to Seattle and the M's first five games of the year. What has worked and what hasn't? And we're joined by Tacoma Rainiers broadcasters Andy Helwig and Rylee Pay at the outset of the Triple-A season. CLICK HERE:
KIRBY's ABSENCE ALREADY FELT: The Mariners don't have George Kirby at the start of the year and they've already seen the impact in Monday's loss against the Tigers. CLICK HERE:
A's BROADCASTER TAKES SHOT AT JULIO: Chris Townsend from the A's post-game show took some shots at Rodriguez after Sunday's M's win. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.