Worcester Red Sox Go Viral For Fun Celebration of Top Prospect's 21st Birthday
The Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, made sure to do all they could to help top prospect Roman Anthony celebrate a recent special birthday.
Per Tommy Cassell, who covers the WooSox:
Roman Anthony celebrated his 21th birthday by going to the casino and having his first legal drink during a WooSox road trip to Buffalo last week.
When the Red Sox prospect returned to Worcester this week, the @WooSox admin threw him a (candy) pong party pregame at Polar Park.
Anthony, a second-round pick in 2022 out of the Florida high school ranks, is now the No. 1 prospect in the game, according to MLB Pipeline. Spending the whole season in Worcester so far, he's hitting .316 with a .449 on-base percentage. He's got a .510 slugging percentage and has hit six homers while driving in 18. The strikeout has been a little too prevalent in his game, as he's fanned 39 times in 43 games.
He's expected to make his debut this season so long as the Red Sox can find room for him in their complicated outfield situation.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Anthony's advanced swing decisions, quick stroke and growing strength allow him to make more consistent contact and generate higher exit velocities than most players his age. He pulled the ball with more authority than ever in 2024, though he won't fully tap into his plus-plus raw power until he lifts pitches more regularly. He could become a .300 hitter who provides 30 homers and ranks among the league leaders in walks on an annual basis.
Related MiLB Stories
MAYER TO WBC? According to reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer is interested in representing Mexico at the WBC. CLICK HERE:
MAGIC IN GREENSBORO? Keiner Delgado, a top-30 prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had a three-homer game on Wednesday, continuing a ridiculous streak for the High-A franchise. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN TIME: Ryan Sloan, a second-round pick of the Mariners, continues to thrive in his first professional season at Single-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: