World Series Champion to End Rehab Assignment and Make Anticipated Return to Houston Astros
The Houston Astros gave some positive news on Wednesday, announcing that pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will make his long-awaited return to the starting rotation.
He'll pitch against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com had the information:
The righty hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2022, but he did throw one scoreless inning in spring training this March. He's been out of action because of a flexor tendon tear and bone spurs in his elbow.
The 31-year-old has started four games between Double-A and Triple-A this season as part of his rehab. He's gone 12.2 innings, striking out 16. He's 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA.
Lifetime, McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA. He's been an excellent pitcher for Houston in his career, helping them win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022, however injuries have been a real problem.
In addition to missing 2023 and 2024, he also missed most of 2022 and all of 2019.
McCullers will pair with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez in the rotation, and if he's able to recapture his old form, he'll be a big boon to a group that is still out Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier (Tommy John surgeries).
The Astros enter play on Wednesday at 16-13 overall and in second place in the American League West. They are finishing out a series with the Detroit Tigers before having an off day on Thursday. They'll start that series with the White Sox on Friday night at 7:40 p.m. ET.
