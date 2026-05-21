Yankees' 2025 Draft Pick Delivers 3-Homer Outburst in Single-A Game

One of the New York Yankees' draft picks from last year just turned in one of his best offensive performances at the start of his minor league career.

Infielder Jackson Lovich launched three home runs for the Single-A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday. The 22-year-old had two solo shots and a two-run blast to drive in four of Tampa's five total runs in a 6-5 loss to the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. His third homer was arguably his most impressive long ball of the day, traveling 431 feet to left-center field with an exit velocity of 109.1 mph.

Lovich was selected by the Yankees in the 16th round of last year's draft out of the University of Missouri. And so far, he's thrived at the plate in his first full season in the minors. That could set the young infielder up to move through New York's farm system quicker than some fans may have initially expected.

How has Jackson Lovich performed so far in 2026?

May 20, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Missouri shortstop Jackson Lovich forces out Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) but cannot complete a double play in the first game of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being drafted last year, Lovich burst onto the scene by hitting .636 (14-for-22) in the first six games of his minor league career. In 31 Single-A games this season, the 22-year-old has posted a .315 batting average with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. That gives the young prospect a .362 batting average, a .441 on-base percentage, and a 1.139 OPS through the first 37 games of his minor league career.

In his final season of college ball at Missouri, Lovich hit .357 with 12 homers and 51 RBIs in 51 games. So, he only needs to hit three more long balls this year to surpass his highest homer total from a single college season.

While the righty-swinging slugger mostly played first base and shortstop for Missouri, he also gained experience at second base, third base, and in the outfield. This year, Lovich has played 14 games at third base and 12 at shortstop for the Tampa Tarpons. For a 16th-round draft pick, that sort of defensive flexibility will likely be extremely valuable, especially when it's paired with the type of offensive production he's provided so far.

Lovich currently isn't ranked among the Yankees' top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline. But if he continues to succeed at the plate this year, the 22-year-old could be an upcoming addition to those types of lists alongside some of New York's other highly touted prospects, like infielder George Lombard Jr. and pitcher Elmer Rodríguez.