Yankees Make Unexpected Move With Top Pitching Prospect Elmer Rodriguez

One of the New York Yankees' top pitching prospects, Elmer Rodríguez, just recently returned to the majors to start on Sunday. But now, the team has quickly decided to switch up its short-term plan for the 22-year-old.

Rodríguez, New York's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline's updated rankings, has been sent down to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees announced on Monday. The young hurler threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on Sunday, giving up one run on five hits and one walk. While that low walk total is undoubtedly a positive takeaway from his latest start after struggling with command in his first two big league outings, Rodríguez somewhat surprisingly only has six strikeouts in 13 MLB innings. In comparison, he has 26 strikeouts in 26 Triple-A innings this year.

Regardless, Rodríguez's demotion after Sunday's start is an interesting development. When Yankees left-hander Max Fried went on the injured list last week with a left elbow bone bruise, it seemed like the top prospect could be an option to fill in until veteran Gerrit Cole finished his rehab assignment. But now, one day after Aaron Boone said Rodríguez would make one more start in the majors, the highly touted arm is headed back to the minors sooner than initially expected.

What's next for Elmer Rodríguez in 2026?

Apr 29, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) takes the ball from starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) as Rodriguez leaves the game during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Rodríguez now back in Triple-A, the Yankees will need to decide who ends up starting on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. While New York could elect to go with a bullpen game and use Paul Blackburn or Ryan Yarbrough to eat up innings, Cole may also be available to return to the majors slightly quicker than anticipated. Either way, unless there's another injury, Rodríguez won't be an option to start on Friday after being optioned on Monday.

For now, Rodríguez will seemingly get to focus on continuing his development in the minors. With Cole nearing his return, there won't be a spot available in New York's rotation, unless there's another injury. But that just means the top prospect can get back to dominating in Triple-A, where he's posted a 1.38 ERA through five starts this year.

The Yankees clearly have high hopes for the 22-year-old beyond this season. But, as things stand, Rodríguez may remain in the minors for the foreseeable future.