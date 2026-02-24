Yankees' First-Round Pick Showcases Swing-and-Miss Stuff in Spring Training Debut

Seven of the New York Yankees' top-10 prospects as of 2025 are pitchers. Some of these young arms have already been on display early in spring training, and another one stood out in his first game.

Ben Hess, New York's No. 6 prospect in 2025, dazzled in his first spring training outing of 2026 on Monday. The 2024 first-round draft pick threw three innings in the Yankees' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, striking out five while giving up one run on two hits and two walks. The 23-year-old also had 11 whiffs in his appearance, displaying the swing-and-miss arsenal that helped him amass 139 strikeouts in 103 minor league innings last year.

While Hess is only entering his second full season of minor league action, some Yankees fans are likely already thinking about the future and wondering what he has in store.

Why Ben Hess might be behind other Yankees prospects' path to the big leagues

Feb 18, 2023; Bessemer, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Ben Hess (27) delivers a pitch as the Crimson Tide faced Richmond in the season-opening series. Sports Alabama Vs Richmond College Baseball | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite producing impressive strikeout numbers in his first full minor league season last year, Hess has only made 22 starts in the minors so far. And just seven of those starts came at Double-A. That makes it much more likely the 6-foot-5 righty will open the 2026 campaign at Double-A. More strong showings in spring training could cause the Yankees to consider starting him at Triple-A this year, but that might be a stretch.

Even with the current injuries to New York's starting pitching staff, there seems to be multiple rotation options ahead of Hess for a potential big league promotion. Top prospects Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez have also turned heads early in spring training, and both have many more minor league starts under their belts than Hess.

While all three of those young arms have Yankees fans excited about the future, the current state of New York's rotation, along with the eventual returns of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, might allow the organization to prioritize their development over potentially rushing them through the minors. And although Lagrange may profile as the best potential late-season bullpen piece with his 102 mph fastball, Hess could be among the prospects considered for a September call-up if he continues to impress in spring training and the rest of 2026.

