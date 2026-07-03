Yankees' Flamethrowing Prospect Carlos Lagrange Lands on Triple-A Injured List

New York Yankees fans have received some major news on the status of right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange.

Lagrange, New York's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been placed on the seven-day injured list by the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, according to the YES Network's Conor Foley. The 23-year-old is dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to undergo an MRI, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. At this time, there's no additional information on the hard-throwing righty's injury or how long he could be sidelined.

In early June, the Yankees announced their plan to shift Lagrange to the bullpen to set him up to be a reliever for the big league team later this year. The 6-foot-7 hurler even picked up the first save of his minor league career toward the end of the month. But now, depending on the next update on the top prospect's shoulder, New York fans might have to wait even longer for his highly anticipated MLB debut.

Carlos Lagrange's injury could drastically impact the Yankees' plans at the trade deadline

Apr 8, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; A general view before the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Lagrange has posted a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this year, racking up 83 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings. As a reliever, the 23-year-old only gave up three earned runs through his first six appearances out of the bullpen in June. In his latest outing on June 28, though, the hard-throwing righty allowed five runs while only recording two outs, which saw him finish his first full month as a reliever with a 5.02 ERA.

The Yankees still think Lagrange could end up being a long-term starting pitcher, but they seemingly wanted to capitalize on the chance to add his triple-digit fastball to their bullpen for a late-season playoff push. Now, however, New York may have to be more aggressive at the trade deadline and target high-leverage relievers they otherwise might not have gone after if they had an internal option who could be called up and not require the team to trade away multiple other prospects.

It's still possible that Lagrange is dealing with a minor shoulder injury that doesn't completely derail the Yankees' plan to use him as a reliever in the big leagues later this year. But, as things stand, New York fans will be anxiously awaiting the next update on the status of the flamethrowing hurler.