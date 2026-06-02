Yankees Adjust Plan for Carlos Lagrange to Speed Up Path to Majors

The New York Yankees are reportedly expected to switch up how top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is deployed in the minors.

Lagrange, New York's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is being moved from the starting pitching staff to the bullpen for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry. As Curry points out, this change is seemingly setting the stage for the 23-year-old to potentially become a part of the Yankees' bullpen at some point this season.

Even with left-handed pitcher Max Fried going on the injured list in May due to a left elbow bone bruise, the Yankees' rotation has been one of their biggest strengths this year. And that starting pitching staff only got better when 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole made his highly anticipated return from injury last month. So, while the organization's long-term plan is for Lagrange to be a starter, there isn't a spot for him in the big league rotation right now. But this shift to the Triple-A bullpen could lead to the hard-throwing righty becoming a valuable reliever during what the Yankees hope will be a run at a championship.

Carlos Lagrange could be headed to the Bronx soon

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Carlos Lagrange poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | New York Yankees via Imagn Images

Lagrange has been turning heads with his triple-digit fastball since spring training. But the young hurler, who made his Double-A debut last year, started the 2026 season at Triple-A. And so far this year, the 6-foot-7 flamethrower has posted a 4.41 ERA in 11 starts for the RailRiders, striking out 63 batters in his first 49 Triple-A innings.

Most notably, Lagrange has pitched in 67 minor league games in his pro career, and 63 of those appearances have been starts. So, while many Yankees fans are excited to see how effective the hard-throwing righty can be as a reliever, there could be a bit of a learning curve as he transitions to the Triple-A bullpen.

If everything goes according to plan, it seems like Lagrange will inevitably be a part of the Yankees' bullpen at some point this year. Plenty of fans will undoubtedly now be paying even more attention to the top prospect's minor league outings as his MLB debut might be quickly approaching.