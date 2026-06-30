4 MLB All-Stars Who Could Be Traded This Summer (And 3 Who Could Stay Put)
There are just 35 days to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and things are going to heat up around the league in the not-so-distant future.
The month of June is just about to wrap up and then things are going to get serious in the trade market. July will begin on Wednesday and soon enough, we will see movement across the league. So far, there has been a lot of speculation about various guys who could be on the move, but it hasn't led to movement just yet.
With that being said, let's take a look at a few of the guys who have been speculated about around the league as potential trade chips and predict whether or not they will be traded.
Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are 14 games below .500, as of writing. It would take a miracle for the Tigers to completely turn their season around between now and the trade deadline in just 35 days. Skubal is going to be a free agent after the season. He is a homegrown star in Detroit, but he is about to get paid. There's no reason for the Tigers to risk losing him for nothing.
Prediction: Traded
Aroldis Chapman — Boston Red Sox
Chapman has been talked about as potentially the best reliever available this summer. While this is the case, the Red Sox are finally starting to show signs of life. The Red Sox swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series over the weekend and then took down the Washington Nationals on Monday night. If the Red Sox keep winning, Chapman won't go anywhere.
Prediction: Stays
Sonny Gray — Boston Red Sox
This is the same concept as Chapman. Gray has been incredible for the Red Sox so far this season and Boston is finally starting to turn a corner. If the Red Sox can keep it up, Gray won't go anywhere.
Prediction: Stays
Freddy Peralta — New York Mets
The Mets are a dumpster fire and just fired manager Carlos Mendoza. Right now, New York is 14 games below .500 at 35-49. Peralta is going to be a free agent after the season and it would be a surprise at this point if he stuck around.
Prediction: Traded
CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals
The Nationals' All-Star shortstop has been talked about as a trade chip, but there's arguably no reason for Washington to trade him. Abrams is 25 years old and has two more seasons of control. He should be a part of the future. Plus, the Nationals have been better than expected.
Prediction: Stays
Dustin May — St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals have been better than expected this season, but this is still a club in a rebuild under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. May would fetch a pretty penny at the trade deadline.
Prediction: Traded
Reid Detmers — Los Angeles Angels
The Angels are a dumpster fire, like the Mets. Frankly, they should trade everyone who would bring value back to town.
Prediction: Traded
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com