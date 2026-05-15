Latest Max Fried Injury News Could Give Yankees Pitching Prospect Another Chance

The most recent update on the status of New York Yankees left-handed pitcher Max Fried might lead to the team turning to one of their minor league hurlers once again.

Fried, who exited his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday after three innings due to left elbow posterior soreness, is set to be placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow bone bruise, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I'm definitely bummed that I'm going to have to be missing some time, but overall happy that it doesn't look like it's gonna be anything serious - no surgery required or anything like that," Fried said. "So never want to go on the IL and miss games, but also understand that the long-term outlook still looks good."

With the southpaw set to be sidelined, New York could go in a few different directions to try to fill Fried's spot in the rotation. But according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, it's "more likely" that the Yankees will call up right-hander Elmer Rodríguez for his second stint in the majors.

What Elmer Rodríguez needs to show if he returns to the big leagues

May 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Yankees decide to have Rodríguez replace Fried, it will likely be a short-term move as veteran Gerrit Cole continues to work toward his return to the starting rotation. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the team doesn't plan on speeding up Cole's current schedule, and the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner is expected to make at least two more rehab starts. But Boone also said New York hasn't solidified who will fill in for Fried, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Rodríguez seems like one of the most logical options, though, after making his MLB debut at the end of April. The 22-year-old made two starts for the Yankees, giving up five runs in 8 2/3 innings. He most notably struggled with his command in his first taste of major league action, walking eight batters while only striking out five. If Rodríguez does get another opportunity to pitch in the majors now, the Yankees will undoubtedly look for the young hurler to exhibit better control.

Right-hander Brendan Beck could be another possible candidate for a short-term stint in the majors. The 27-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month and just dazzled in his latest Triple-A start. But either way, whoever gets called up to replace Fried most likely will only remain with the Yankees until Cole is ready to make his long-awaited return to a big league mound.