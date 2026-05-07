Yankees Reportedly Pull the Trigger on Anticipated Spencer Jones Move

The New York Yankees are reportedly expected to give one of their top prospects his first opportunity to play in the big leagues.

Outfielder Spencer Jones is being called up to make his major league debut, according to multiple reports, including the YES Network's Jack Curry and the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Jones, New York's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is now expected to join the Yankees in Milwaukee for their weekend series against the Brewers.

The lefty-swinging slugger has been tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A so far this year. Jones has 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 33 games played for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 2026. Over the last two years, the 24-year-old has hit .269 with 30 homers, 89 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 100 Triple-A games. And now, he's reportedly finally getting a chance to see if he can replicate that offensive production in the majors.

What should Yankees fans expect from Spencer Jones in first MLB action?

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Jones has been on fire at the plate in the minors this year, the top prospect was blocked from getting regular playing time in New York's outfield. That all changed, however, when Jasson Domínguez crashed into the outfield wall on Thursday while making a spectacular catch. Domínguez was forced to exit the game and is expected to go on the injured list with a low-grade AC sprain in his left shoulder, clearing a path for Jones to get promoted.

The Yankees obviously still have Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham to play the outfield. But with Domínguez most likely joining slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, there should be an opportunity for Jones to get at-bats as a designated hitter—or he could play the outfield and give Judge a chance to DH.

The biggest criticism of Jones throughout his career has been his strikeout rate. The 6-foot-7 slugger struck out 179 times in 2025 and 200 times in 2024. So far this year, the 2022 first-round draft pick has 46 strikeouts in 33 Triple-A games. That will definitely be something Yankees fans keep a close eye on whenever Jones makes his MLB debut, which could come on Friday against Milwaukee's hard-throwing righty Jacob Misiorowski.