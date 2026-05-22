Yankees Send 2 Players Down to Triple-A With Gerrit Cole's Return Looming

With New York Yankees veteran pitcher Gerrit Cole and infielder José Caballero expected to return from injury on Friday, the team had to make two difficult decisions on who to demote to clear space on the active big league roster. And one of the players they sent down is a highly touted prospect in the organization.

Outfielder Spencer Jones and relief pitcher Yovanny Cruz were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the Yankees' 2-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Cruz made his big league debut on Wednesday, and the hard-throwing righty pitched in each of the last two games, so it makes sense that he'd be sent down to make room for Cole's highly anticipated return to a major league mound.

Meanwhile, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Yankees after being called up on May 8. The 6-foot-7 slugger went 4-for-24 at the plate with no home runs, two RBIs, and one stolen base in his first taste of big league action. He'll now return to Triple-A, where he produced 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 33 games to start the 2026 season.

What does Spencer Jones' demotion mean for Anthony Volpe?

May 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) strikes out to end the seventh innning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

One of the most interesting elements of Jones being sent down at this particular moment is that it means shortstop Anthony Volpe is seemingly sticking around in the majors for now. When Caballero initially went on the injured list on May 12, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it sound like the 29-year-old would be the team's starting shortstop whenever he returned. But now, if Caballero is activated on Friday and Volpe remains with the big league team, many fans will be curious to see how Boone uses both players.

Volpe has only played shortstop in his major league career, while Caballero is a versatile defender who can basically play anywhere on the diamond. But if Caballero reclaims his job as the starting shortstop, that would seemingly relegate Volpe to a bench role. And at that point, he might be better served going back down to Triple-A to get regular playing time.

For now, the Yankees haven't officially added Cole and Caballero to the active roster yet. If that happens on Friday, though, plenty of New York fans will be interested to find out whether Volpe is in the lineup, too. At the same time, even though Jones and Cruz were both sent down, they may be back in the Bronx at some point again this year.