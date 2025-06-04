Yet Another Detroit Tigers Prospect is Getting Serious Recognition Nationally
The Detroit Tigers enter play on Wednesday at 40-22 and with the best record in the American League. The future also looks bright as they have a slew of Top 100 prospects including Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, Josue Briceno, Bryce Rainer and Thayron Liranzo.
Rainer is the latest to receive real recognition nationally, as Baseball America moved him up 14 spots in their most recent rankings. Previously ranked as the No. 43 prospect in the game, he's now No. 29.
Rainer combines exceptional bat speed giving him plus power potential with the athleticism and plus-plus arm to be an above-average defender at shortstop. His start to the season is edging him closer to joining fellow Tigers Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark near the top of the Top 100.
Playing at Single-A Lakeland, he's hitting .288 with five homers, 22 RBIs and 20 walks. He owns a .383 on-base percentage. At just the age of 19, this is his first professional season after being drafted No. 11 overall in 2024 out of the California high school ranks.
The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday night when they play the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Sawyer Gipson-Long makes his season debut against Jared Shuster.
Shuster is 0-0 with a 6.14 ERA. Gipson-Long, 27, made his major league debut in 2023, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. He made only one minor league appearance in 2024, pitching just three innings. He dealt with elbow and hip issues. He made five appearances in the minors this season.
