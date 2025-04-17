Young Texas Rangers Star Returns to Friendly Confines of One of His Old Ballparks
Wyatt Langford’s time at Double-A Frisco was very short and very sweet.
The Texas Rangers outfielder played a dozen games with the RoughRiders in 2023 and was a big-league starter the following season when he put up some astonishing numbers: 17 hits in 42 at-bats for a .405 average, three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.275 OPS.
He got a quick call up to Triple-A Round Rock to finish the season and played 134 games with the Rangers in 2024
But Frisco fans will get another chance to see Langford in action Thursday and Friday nights as the RoughRiders host the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He will be making a pair of rehab appearances as he continues his recovery from a right oblique strain. He landed on the 10-day injured list on April 10, and at the time of his injury, he was tied for sixth in the American League in homers with four and 11th in slugging percentage at .561.
He was hitting .244 and had six runs driven in over 12 games.
Langford has been a steady performer for the Rangers. He was seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2024 and was second among rookies in the league with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs.
He put his name in the rookie history book by hitting for the cycle, logging an inside-the-park homer and also a grand slam. The Rangers selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Entering play Thursday night, the Rangers are 11-7 and in first place in the AL West. They are 3-3 in Langford’s absence.
