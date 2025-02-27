San Diego Padres Add Right-Hander With Ties to the Organization on Minor League Deal
The San Diego Padres are giving right-hander Reiss Knehr a chance to reboot his career, signing him to a minor league deal.
That’s according to Mad Friars, which tracks the club’s minor league system. The outlet reported the contract agreement but didn’t say whether it came with an invitation to spring training as a non-roster player. He has been assigned to Triple-A El Paso.
The Padres selected Knehr, a New York native, in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Fordham. He made his debut for San Diego on July 9, 2021, but hasn’t pitched since June 27, 2023, when he was shut down with arm issues.
He underwent Tommy John surgery and was placed on the injured list for El Paso in 2024. Knehr, 28, became a free agent at the end of the season.
Before the injury, he had 21 career appearances (seven starts) for the Padres, pitching to a 1-3 record with a 5.96 ERA over 48.1 innings.
He has an extensive minor league history with the Padres, spread over five seasons. He is 20-14 with a 4.96 ERA and five saves over 106 appearances (45 starts). He struck out 327 batters over 301 innings, resulting in an average of 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. That’s far greater than his 6.3 K/9 numbers posted in the major leagues.
For now, he’s likely a depth piece but won’t be able to run the El Paso-San Diego shuttle as he did in the past. Should the Padres select his contract, he will be out of options.
