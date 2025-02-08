Toronto Blue Jays Low-A Affiliate Releases Schedule For 2025 Season
The Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, released their 2025 schedule earlier this week.
Opening Day is set for April 4 as the season kicks off with a home matchup against Clearwater.
Dunedin is certainly a familiar name and affiliate for Jays fans since the team plays in the same complex as where the major league club holds spring training. Because the major league team uses the facility, the amenities are excellent for a lower-level minor league squad.
Any Blue Jays fans traveling to Dunedin games this year will get a chance to see some of the Jays' youngest prospects take the field. The Blue Jays do not have a well-regarded system at the upper minors, so seeing some of these younger players will represent a chance to see guys that the Jays will be counting onto develop.
At the major league-level, Toronto is coming off a season that saw them go 74-88 and miss the playofs by finishing last in the American League East.
However, the Jays feel better about their chances this season after signing slugger Anthony Santander and closer Jeff Hoffman. Furthermore, they've brought in reliever Yimi Garcia and defensive whiz Andres Gimenez, as well as future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.
The team reports to spring training next week and then we will start to get a better idea of what the Dunedin squad will look like. As players are re-assigned from major league camp, the minors will begin to take shape.
