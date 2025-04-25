Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Felnin Celesten Has Monster Game
The Seattle Mariners farm system has had several standout performers this season.
The Mariners have nine prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100 and seven ranked in MLB Pipeline's. And one of those players had arguably the best single game of the entire crop of elite minor leaguers this year.
Felnin Celesten (No. 70 MLB Pipeline, No. 84 Baseball America) was assigned to the Low-A Modesto Nuts to begin the season. The Nuts beat the Stockton Ports 11-8 on Wednesday and Celesten's efforts were a main reason why. The 19 year-old had a near-cycle and went 3-for-5 with a run, a double, a home run and four RBIs. It was Celesten's sixth multi-hit game and second three-hit game this year.
Celesten is having an amazing season overall. He's hitting .370 (20-for-54) with nine runs, two home runs, 16 RBIs and four steals in 13 games entering Thursday.
Celesten was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic on Jan. 15, 2023. He was the No. 2 international prospect in the class according to MLB Pipeline. Celesten was limited to just 32 games in Seattle's farm system before this season due to hamstring and wrist injuries.
Celesten was in the the Mariners minor league camp during spring training, but received several at-bats in cactus league play. He turned heads with several hard-hit balls that hovered around or exceeded 100 mph.
Celesten is estimated for a 2028 call-up according to MLB Pipeline. But at his current trajectory, he might make his way up Seattle's farm system faster if health permits.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS PROSPECT MICHAEL ARROYO HITS WALK-OFF HOME RUN FOR EVERETT AQUASOX: The top 100 Mariners prospect helped beat the Vancouver Canadiens with his second homer of the season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION SAURYN LAO BACK TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA RAINIERS: The former Los Angeles Dodgers international prospect will head back down to the Tacoma Rainiers after making his first appearance with the Mariners. CLICK HERE
TAI PEETE RECOGNIZED FOR FIRST HIGH-A HOME RUN: Tai Peete was recognized for the first homers of his career from the Everett AquaSox's most recent series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.