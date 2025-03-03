Soon-to-Be MLB City to Host Triple-A National Championship Game Again in 2025
The 2025 Triple-A National Championship Game, which pits the champions of the International and Pacific Coast leagues, will be played Sept. 27 in Las Vegas.
It’s a winner-take-all-game that follows the best-of-three League Championship Series in the two leagues. The game will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark, with the Las Vegas Aviators – the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics – hosting and handling the ticket sales.
The A’s are playing in Sacramento this season with expectations of relocating to a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.
“The Triple-A National Championship Game has become a staple of the Minor League Baseball postseason, and Las Vegas Ballpark provides the perfect setting for this nationally televised game,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations, in a news release. “We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators serving as host for this great event once again and we look forward to another terrific crowd and exciting game to finish the Minor League season.”
Don Logan, the president and COO of the Aviators, said his team is happy to welcome the game for a fourth consecutive season.
“As one of the premier ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball, it’s only fitting that this event be held here once again and we’re looking forward to another exciting ballgame with a great crowd.”
The league championship series will feature the winners of the first half of the season (ends June 22) and the champs of the remaining half of the regular season from each Triple-A league.
The Triple-A National Championship game has been played since 2006, with the Pacific Coast League victorious in 10 of the 17 meetings.
That was the case in 2024, when the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) beat the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) 13-6 to win the title.
