Talented Seattle Mariners Prospect Teddy McGraw Dealing With Another Arm Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' development staff has made a name for itself the past several seasons in identifying and developing quality pitchers.
The Mariners drafted four of the five pitchers who make up the major league starting rotation. Two of those homegrown arms are former All-Stars.
Seattle seemed to find another quality pitcher in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Mariners used their pick that round to select right-hander Teddy McGraw out of Wake Forest.
McGraw was considered one of the best pitchers in the draft from a pure talent perspective. But he was coming off the second Tommy John surgery of his career, which resulted in his drop to the third round. He underwent his other Tommy John surgery while in high school.
McGraw, 23, made his professional debut for Seattle's Low-A Modesto Nuts last season. McGraw made four starts, all in August. He struck out eight batters in 8.2 innings pitched and allowed four earned runs on nine hits.
McGraw was shut down after his start on Aug. 22 with an elbow flexor injury. He avoided surgery and elected to go with a slow rehab to work his way back.
According to an injury update provided by Mariners general manager Justin Hollander on Tuesday, McGraw's flexor ailment is persisting.
"Unfortunately his flexor flared up again," Hollander said. "He'll go see Dr. (Keith) Meister in the coming days and figure out whether conservative rehab is something we want to stick with or whether there's a surgical option we could pursue at that point."
Meister has handled several Tommy John and arm-related surgeries for Seattle pitchers in the past.
There were rumors that the Mariners planned on moving McGraw to the bullpen to alleviate any additional strain on his arm. But those efforts ultimately might not matter.
McGraw's talent has been evident dating back to his time at Wake Forest. But a third serious arm surgery would create even deeper concerns and questions about his future aspirations — not just with the organization, but as a professional.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
SEATTLE MARINERS SLUGGER NAMED NORTHWEST LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Lazaro Montes put together dominant numbers in his first series of the season for the High-A Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
JURRANGELO CIJNTJE IMPRESSES IN MINOR LEAGUE DEBUT: The former Mississippi State switch-pitcher showed why he was the Mariners top selection in his first start with the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
ELITE MARINERS PROSPECT LAZARO MONTES HITS FIRST HOME RUN OF 2025: Top 100-ranked prospect Lazaro Montes wasted no time showing off his power this season, now playing for the High-A Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.