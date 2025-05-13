Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Prospect Gets Devastating News About Elbow Injury
Toronto Blue Jays right-handed prospect Jake Bloss will undergo surgery on his pitching elbow to repair his damaged ulnar collateral ligament.
Manager John Schneider confirmed the news on Tuesday, with Mitch Bannon of The Athletic adding the following details about Bloss’ upcoming visit with Dr. Keith Meister, an elbow expert:
After leaving his last AAA start, pitching prospect Jake Bloss will undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow with Dr Meister. Exact procedure tbd. Tough blow for a guy that was on the brink of an MLB return. A hit to Toronto’s rotation depth, too.
Bloss, 23, was selected by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgetown. He made his MLB debut a year later on June 21, 2024, with the Astros and started three games, going 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings. He gave up nine earned runs on three walks and 16 hits – five of them home runs.
He was dealt at the trade deadline last season to the Blue Jays along with Will Wagner and Joey Loperfido for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
Bloss is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 6 prospect in the Toronto organization, but the Blue Jays had hoped he would be ready soon to move to the majors. The Blue Jays are down a starter with the injury to Max Scherzer, their offseason free agent acquisition.
The Blue Jays decided to start him at Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons, but he got off to a slow start in his first three outings, going 0-3 and giving up 19 runs (13 earned) in 9.1 innings.
But in his subsequent two starts, he threw a combined nine innings, giving up nine hits and just two unearned runs.
In his final start, on May 3 against the Iowa Cubs, he came off the mound after giving up four runs in 3.1 innings and reported an elbow issue.
Schneider said it is unsure whether Bloss will need Tommy John surgery or a lesser repair. His 2026 timeline now is uncertain for the Blue Jays.
