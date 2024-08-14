LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Team Information
Car No.
Driver
Manufacturer
42
John Hunter Nemechek
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
Toyota
84 (PT)
Jimmie Johnson
Toyota
Born from the ashes of Richard Petty Motorsports, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has one of the most prestigious ownership staffs in all of NASCAR, with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and successful NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner Maury Gallagher acting as co-owners, with another seven-time NASCAR champion, Richard Petty, as an advisor.
With Gallagher's purchase of the Richard Petty Motorsports enterprise, the organization rebranded to Petty GMS Motorsports starting in 2022 and began fielding a second chartered entry for Ty Dillon. Later that season, the organization won its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race with Erik Jones in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
After just one season under the name Petty GMS Motorsports, the organization would rebrand once again, adopting the name LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to reflect the addition of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson joining the team's ownership group. Starting in 2023, the organization's two-car efforts would be increased to include a third part-time entry for Johnson.
It didn't take long for major changes to be on the docket, again, for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, confirming in May 2023 that the organization would be transitioning from Chevrolet to Toyota for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. Later that year, the team confirmed Toyota-backed driver John Hunter Nemechek would be stepping into the organization's No. 42 Toy on a multi-year agreement, starting in 2024.
The only constant through all of these changes? Erik Jones. The Byron, Michigan-native first joined the team under the Richard Petty Motorsports banner in 2021, and has remained the driver of the No. 43 ever since. On August 13, 2024, Jones signed a multi-year contract extension with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to keep his ride through the 2026 season.