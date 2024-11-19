LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Adds Travis Mack as No. 42 Crew Chief
As John Hunter Nemechek enters year No. 2 as the driver of the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE, he'll do so with a new face atop the pit box. Travis Mack was officially announced as the new crew chief for the No. 42 team on Tuesday afternoon.
Mack, 41, will join Ben Beshore, who will continue as the crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team in 2025. Mack, who was instrumental in the development of Trackhouse Racing, and spent the majority of last season as the crew chief of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry, is excited for the new challenge of helping build LEGACY MOTOR CLUB into a contender in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“I’m looking forward to helping LEGACY MOTOR CLUB build something great,” said Mack. “There are a lot of talented people here at LEGACY M.C. I worked with Jimmie (Johnson) at Hendrick Motorsports, and I know his work ethic and determination – so his vision for the CLUB is really exciting, and I’m ready to get to work.”
“Travis is a welcome addition to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Canter, SVP - Sporting Director for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “As we continue to make changes and evolve on the competition side, the goal is to place the right people in the right places. That will take some time, but we are thrilled to have a talent like Travis on board and can’t wait to see what he, Ben and the rest of the engineering team can accomplish over this short off-season.”
Mack got his start in motorsports as a member of Frank Kimmel's Clement Racing ARCA Menards Series team, where he collected three championships. Mack would move to Hendrick Motorsports in 2004, where he would initially serve as a shock specialist and front-end mechanic.
After Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the organization, Mack would be elevated to the role of Car Chief for the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team, where he also spent a race as Earnhardt's interim crew chief. Following his stint at Hendrick Motorsports, Mack also worked with Kasey Kahne at Leavine Family Racing, and was a crew chief at JR Motorsports before joining Trackhouse Racing when the team was founded heading into the 2021 season.
As a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, Mack has one win in 156 starts, which came with Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway in 2022. Mack has also collected 11 top-five finishes, 31 top-10s, and two poles as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup ranks.
Mack is the latest in a splurge of hires within LEGACY MOTOR CLUB over the last few months. Earlier this month, veteran crew chief Chad Johnston was hired as the team's Manager of Race Engineering.
Back in October, LMC added industry veteran Brian Campe as Technical Director, and in August, Jacob Canter was named Director of Competition for the organization.