Trackhouse Racing
Car No.
Driver
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Chevrolet
Founded in 2021, Trackhouse Racing has quickly emerged as one of the rising organizations within the NASCAR Cup Series. The team started with a leased charter from Kaulig Racing with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of its No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and after acquiring the Chip Ganassi Racing NASCAR Cup Series program, Trackhouse expanded to a two-car effort in 2022 as it added the No. 1 entry with driver Ross Chastain.
Through the acquisition of Chip Ganassi Racing, Trackhouse Racing was able to officially have dedicated team charters for both of its entries.
Chastain rewarded the team's decision to add him into the fold by putting up two victories in 2022 and used a now-outlawed move dubbed the "Hail Melon" to ride the wall at Martinsville Speedway to secure his place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field, where he ultimately finished second in the championship race.
To date, Trackhouse Racing has recorded seven victories in its short tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the team's ownership group led by Justin Marks and musical artist Pitbull always has its eye on the future and taking an unconventional path to notoriety.
In 2024, Trackhouse Racing added MotoGP to its motorsports portfolio, and the team also announced in July, 2024, that Avenue Sports Fund had acquired a "Significant" minority stake in Trackhouse Entertainment Group, the parent company of Trackhouse Racing.