RFK Racing
RFK Racing - Team Information
Car No.
Driver(s)
Manufacturer
6
Brad Keselowski
Ford
17
Chris Buescher
Ford
60
David Ragan
Ford
Founded by Jack Roush, a former Ford Motor Company employee and founder of Roush Performance, Roush Racing (now known as RFK Racing) has been one of NASCAR's most storied organizations since its formation in 1988.
It all began with Mark Martin, who to this day is still the winningest driver in the organization's history, joining Roush Racing for its debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The No. 6 Ford that Martin drove from 1988 to 2006 would quickly become one of the most recognizable brands in NASCAR.
As the years continued to pass, Roush Racing became one of NASCAR's most successful operations, winning back-to-back championships with Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch in 2003 and 2004, and as of August 2024 collecting 142 NASCAR Cup Series victories with names like Jeff Burton, Greg Biffle, and Carl Edwards contributing to that impressive total.
What had been Roush Racing for two decades, would undergo a slight transition in 2007, when John W. Henry and Fenway Sports Group became co-owners of the operation, which would be renamed to Roush Fenway Racing.
The organization would continue under the Roush Fenway Racing banner until 2022, when NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski bought into the organization, which would undergo its second rebranding to become Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing or RFK Racing.
Under the new RFK Racing branding, Keselowski has continued to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, now driving the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Chris Buescher, who came through the ranks with the team and was brought back into the fold for the 2020 season, maintains his seat in the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.