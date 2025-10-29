Kaulig Moves Daniel Dye to RAM Truck Program; Hires Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing is preparing to "put a pause" on its NASCAR Xfinity Series program following Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, after nearly a decade of competing in the second-tier series.
The move comes after Matt Kaulig (Owner, Kaulig Racing) and Chris Rice (CEO, Kaulig Racing) have directed the organization to place additional focus on its NASCAR Cup Series program, and it's brand-new manufacturer-supported NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program with RAM for 2026.
On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Rice said Wednesday that the decision wasn't by any means an easy one, but was necessary, and while their involvement in the second-tier series will be non-existent for the time being, this isn't a full-on departure, but rather a break.
“The Xfinity Series is where we were born and raised,” said an emotional Rice. “We have made a choice that we need to focus really hard on our [Truck Series] program and our [Cup Series] program to push it forward. So, you guys will see us back in [the] Xfinity Series in the coming years, but we gotta pause it for a little bit."
Now, as that program officially dissolves following this weekend's event at Phoenix Raceway, Kaulig Racing can continue to prepare its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program, which includes officially confirming and announcing the team's complete lineup, which the team took a step towards doing on Wednesday.
Daniel Dye, who had spent the season competing full-time in the No. 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry for Kaulig Racing, will be moved to the team's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program in 2026, piloting a full-time RAM 1500 entry.
The 21-year-old driver will be representing RAM in a major way next season, in a return to his roots that connects his past with his future as a NASCAR National Series competitor.
“Getting to drive for Kaulig Racing in the Truck Series while representing RAM next year is truly special for me,” said 21-year-old Dye. “Some of my earliest memories are going to and from school and baseball practice in my dad’s RAM pickup, and when it came time for me to get my driver’s license, my first vehicle was a RAM 1500. It’s safe to say RAM has always been a part of my life, so I’m proud to be able to represent them.”
Dye won't be the only familiar face within Kaulig Racing's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program, either, as the team confirmed the hiring of NASCAR Cup Series veteran Justin Haley.
Haley, who will be released from his duties as a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports at season's end, will drop back down to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series -- a division he's won in three times before and advanced to the Championship 4.
The native of Winamac, Indiana, played an important role in the brand development of Kaulig Racing, serving as the driver of the team's flagship No. 11 Chevrolet from 2019 to 2021, and moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series with the organization when the team migrated there full-time in 2022.
“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to race with Kaulig Racing again,” said Haley. “Matt Kaulig believed in me from a very early point in my career, and we’ve shared a lot of success together. It’s a blessing to be back home with Kaulig and help the team forge their way on this new journey in the Truck Series with RAM. I’m excited to be around people who have believed in me from the start, and that will give me all the tools and resources that we need to win races and compete for championships. This is an opportunity I’m very proud to be a part of; our goal is to build a solid foundation early on and use that to get Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Racing their first NASCAR Championship.”
Dye and Haley will be joining a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series lineup for Kaulig Racing that already includes 2025 ARCA Menards Series champion Brenden "Butterbean" Queen.
“We’re thrilled to announce these two talented young drivers in the Kaulig RAM 1500 trucks,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “Justin is an important part of our past, and I’m thrilled that he is returning to be a part of our very bright future. Daniel grew up in the RAM family, so it is super cool that he gets to represent RAM in their return to NASCAR. Both drivers have great stories to tell that align and represent what we are building here at Kaulig Racing.”
Additional announcements regarding the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for Kaulig Racing will be forthcoming. It is also unknown what Christian Eckes, the other full-time Xfinity driver for Kaulig this season, will be doing in 2026.