2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule
On Wednesday, August 20, NASCAR revealed the 2026 schedules for all three of its National Series. Here is the complete 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule, which includes changes like the addition of two street races -- at St. Petersburg and Naval Base Coronado.
The third-tier division will contest its first race of the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, at Daytona International Speedway. The series has started the year at the 2.5-mile superspeedway since 2000.
RELATED: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule | 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule
Similar to the changes on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Darlington Raceway moves to March, and Watkins Glen International moves its date to Mother's Day Weekend. North Wilkesboro will also hold a points-paying event for the Truck Series in July.
However, possibly the biggest chance of all is the addition of two separate street courses -- with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in February, and Naval Base Coronado on Father's Day Weekend in July.
The season will conclude at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, a fan-favorite move for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Race #
Date
Venue
TV
Time
1
Friday, Feb. 13
Daytona International Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
2
Saturday, Feb. 21
EchoPark Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
3
Saturday, Feb. 28
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
FOX / FS1
TBD
4
Friday, Mar. 20
Darlington Raceway
FOX / FS1
TBD
5
Friday, Apr. 3
Rocklingham Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
6
Friday, Apr. 10
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
7
Friday, May 1
Texas Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
8
Friday, May 8
Watkins Glen International
FOX FS1
TBD
9
Friday, May 15
Dover Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
10
Friday, May 22
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
11
Friday, May 29
Nashville Superspeedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
12
Saturday, Jun. 6
Michigan International Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
13
Friday, Jun. 19
Naval Base Coronado
FOX / FS1
TBD
14
Saturday, Jul. 11
Lime Rock Park
FOX / FS1
TBD
15
Saturday, Jul. 18
North Wilkesboro Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
16
Friday, Jul. 24
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
FOX / FS1
TBD
17
Friday, Aug. 14
Richmond Raceway
FOX / FS1
TBD
18
Saturday, Aug. 22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
Playoffs
Round of 10
19
Thursday, Sept. 17
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
20
Saturday, Sept. 26
Kansas Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
21
Friday, Oct. 9
Charlotte ROVAL
FOX / FS1
TBD
Playoffs
Round of 8
22
Friday, Oct. 16
Phoenix Raceway
FOX / FS1
TBD
23
Friday, Oct. 23
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
24
Friday, Oct. 30
Martinsville Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
Playoffs
Championship 4
25
Friday, Nov. 6
Homestead-Miami Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD