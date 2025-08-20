Racing America Logo

2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

Joseph Srigley

Matthew T. Thacker, Lumen Digital Agency

On Wednesday, August 20, NASCAR revealed the 2026 schedules for all three of its National Series. Here is the complete 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule, which includes changes like the addition of two street races -- at St. Petersburg and Naval Base Coronado.

The third-tier division will contest its first race of the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, at Daytona International Speedway. The series has started the year at the 2.5-mile superspeedway since 2000.

RELATED: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule | 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule

Similar to the changes on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Darlington Raceway moves to March, and Watkins Glen International moves its date to Mother's Day Weekend. North Wilkesboro will also hold a points-paying event for the Truck Series in July.

However, possibly the biggest chance of all is the addition of two separate street courses -- with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in February, and Naval Base Coronado on Father's Day Weekend in July.

The season will conclude at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, a fan-favorite move for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Race #

Date

Venue

TV

Time

1

Friday, Feb. 13

Daytona International Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

2

Saturday, Feb. 21

EchoPark Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

3

Saturday, Feb. 28

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

FOX / FS1

TBD

4

Friday, Mar. 20

Darlington Raceway

FOX / FS1

TBD

5

Friday, Apr. 3

Rocklingham Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

6

Friday, Apr. 10

Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

7

Friday, May 1

Texas Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

8

Friday, May 8

Watkins Glen International

FOX FS1

TBD

9

Friday, May 15

Dover Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

10

Friday, May 22

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

11

Friday, May 29

Nashville Superspeedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

12

Saturday, Jun. 6

Michigan International Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

13

Friday, Jun. 19

Naval Base Coronado

FOX / FS1

TBD

14

Saturday, Jul. 11

Lime Rock Park

FOX / FS1

TBD

15

Saturday, Jul. 18

North Wilkesboro Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

16

Friday, Jul. 24

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

FOX / FS1

TBD

17

Friday, Aug. 14

Richmond Raceway

FOX / FS1

TBD

18

Saturday, Aug. 22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

Playoffs

Round of 10

19

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

20

Saturday, Sept. 26

Kansas Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

21

Friday, Oct. 9

Charlotte ROVAL

FOX / FS1

TBD

Playoffs

Round of 8

22

Friday, Oct. 16

Phoenix Raceway

FOX / FS1

TBD

23

Friday, Oct. 23

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

24

Friday, Oct. 30

Martinsville Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

Playoffs

Championship 4

25

Friday, Nov. 6

Homestead-Miami Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News