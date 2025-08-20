2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule
On Wednesday, August 20, NASCAR revealed the 2026 schedules for all three of its National Series. Here is the complete 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule, which includes changes like the addition of the San Diego Street Race and a date at Chicagoland.
The second-tier division will contest its first race as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, February 14, at Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile superspeedway has been the site of the season opener since the series was created in 1982.
Similar to the overarching changes to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will move to March, Kansas Speedway will move to April, and Watkins Glen International will move to Mother's Day Weekend in May.
Dover Motor Speedway will host a points-paying event for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series during All-Star Weekend in May. The second-tier series will compete at the one-mile racetrack on Saturday, May 16.
As previously announced, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will contest a street course event in San Diego on Father's Day Weekend, alongside the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Darlington Raceway gets its second date back after Portland International Speedway's standalone event was dropped from the 2026 schedule. Portland had been a fixture on the schedule for the last couple of seasons.
Finally, Homestead-Miami Speedway will host Championship Weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Race #
Date
Venue
TV
Time
1
Saturday, Feb. 14
Daytona International Speedway
The CW
TBD
2
Saturday, Feb. 21
EchoPark Speedway
The CW
TBD
3
Saturday, Feb. 28
Circuit of The Americas (COTA)
The CW
TBD
4
Saturday, Mar. 7
Phoenix Raceway
The CW
TBD
5
Saturday, Mar. 14
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
6
Saturday, Mar. 21
Darlington Raceway
The CW
TBD
7
Saturday, Mar. 28
Martinsville Speedway
The CW
TBD
8
Saturday, Apr. 4
Rockingham Speedway
The CW
TBD
9
Saturday, Apr. 11
Bristol Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
10
Saturday, Apr. 18
Kansas Speedway
The CW
TBD
11
Saturday, Apr. 25
Talladega Superspeedway
The CW
TBD
12
Saturday, May 2
Texas Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
13
Saturday, May 9
Watkins Glen International
The CW
TBD
14
Saturday, May 16
Dover Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
15
Saturday, May 23
Charlotte Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
16
Saturday, May 30
Nashville Superspeedway
The CW
TBD
17
Saturday, Jun. 13
Pocono Raceway
The CW
TBD
18
Saturday, Jun. 20
Naval Base Coronado
The CW
TBD
19
Saturday, Jun. 27
Pocono Raceway
The CW
TBD
20
Saturday, Jul. 4
Chicagoland Speedway
The CW
TBD
21
Saturday, Jul. 11
EchoPark Speedway
The CW
TBD
22
Saturday, Jul. 25
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
23
Saturday, Aug. 8
Iowa Speedway
The CW
TBD
24
Friday, Aug. 28
Daytona International Speedway
The CW
TBD
25
Saturday, Sept. 5
Darlington Raceway
The CW
TBD
26
Saturday, Sept. 12
WWT Raceway
The CW
TBD
Playoffs
Round of 12
27
Friday, Sept. 18
Bristol Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
28
Saturday, Oct. 3
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The CW
TBD
29
Saturday, Oct. 10
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
The CW
TBD
Playoffs
Round of 8
30
Saturday, Oct. 17
Phoenix Raceway
The CW
TBD
31
Saturday, Oct. 24
Talladega Superspeedway
The CW
TBD
32
Saturday, Oct. 31
Martinsville Speedway
The CW
TBD
Playoffs
Championship 4
33
Saturday, Nov. 7
Homestead-Miami Speedway
The CW
TBD