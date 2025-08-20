Racing America Logo

2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule

On Wednesday, August 20, NASCAR revealed the 2026 schedules for all three of its National Series. Here is the complete 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule, which includes changes like the addition of the San Diego Street Race and a date at Chicagoland.

The second-tier division will contest its first race as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, February 14, at Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile superspeedway has been the site of the season opener since the series was created in 1982.

Similar to the overarching changes to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will move to March, Kansas Speedway will move to April, and Watkins Glen International will move to Mother's Day Weekend in May.

Dover Motor Speedway will host a points-paying event for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series during All-Star Weekend in May. The second-tier series will compete at the one-mile racetrack on Saturday, May 16.

As previously announced, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will contest a street course event in San Diego on Father's Day Weekend, alongside the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Darlington Raceway gets its second date back after Portland International Speedway's standalone event was dropped from the 2026 schedule. Portland had been a fixture on the schedule for the last couple of seasons.

Finally, Homestead-Miami Speedway will host Championship Weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Race #

Date

Venue

TV

Time

1

Saturday, Feb. 14

Daytona International Speedway

The CW

TBD

2

Saturday, Feb. 21

EchoPark Speedway

The CW

TBD

3

Saturday, Feb. 28

Circuit of The Americas (COTA)

The CW

TBD

4

Saturday, Mar. 7

Phoenix Raceway

The CW

TBD

5

Saturday, Mar. 14

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

6

Saturday, Mar. 21

Darlington Raceway

The CW

TBD

7

Saturday, Mar. 28

Martinsville Speedway

The CW

TBD

8

Saturday, Apr. 4

Rockingham Speedway

The CW

TBD

9

Saturday, Apr. 11

Bristol Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

10

Saturday, Apr. 18

Kansas Speedway

The CW

TBD

11

Saturday, Apr. 25

Talladega Superspeedway

The CW

TBD

12

Saturday, May 2

Texas Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

13

Saturday, May 9

Watkins Glen International

The CW

TBD

14

Saturday, May 16

Dover Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

15

Saturday, May 23

Charlotte Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

16

Saturday, May 30

Nashville Superspeedway

The CW

TBD

17

Saturday, Jun. 13

Pocono Raceway

The CW

TBD

18

Saturday, Jun. 20

Naval Base Coronado

The CW

TBD

19

Saturday, Jun. 27

Pocono Raceway

The CW

TBD

20

Saturday, Jul. 4

Chicagoland Speedway

The CW

TBD

21

Saturday, Jul. 11

EchoPark Speedway

The CW

TBD

22

Saturday, Jul. 25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

23

Saturday, Aug. 8

Iowa Speedway

The CW

TBD

24

Friday, Aug. 28

Daytona International Speedway

The CW

TBD

25

Saturday, Sept. 5

Darlington Raceway

The CW

TBD

26

Saturday, Sept. 12

WWT Raceway

The CW

TBD

Playoffs

Round of 12

27

Friday, Sept. 18

Bristol Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

28

Saturday, Oct. 3

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The CW

TBD

29

Saturday, Oct. 10

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

The CW

TBD

Playoffs

Round of 8

30

Saturday, Oct. 17

Phoenix Raceway

The CW

TBD

31

Saturday, Oct. 24

Talladega Superspeedway

The CW

TBD

32

Saturday, Oct. 31

Martinsville Speedway

The CW

TBD

Playoffs

Championship 4

33

Saturday, Nov. 7

Homestead-Miami Speedway

The CW

TBD

JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

