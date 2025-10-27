38 Cars to Make The Trek to Phoenix for NASCAR Cup Championship Race
As four drivers, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, will battle it out for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, they will have to navigate 34 other cars throughout the race weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, and there are 38 cars represented on the list.
William Byron, last weekend's race winner at Martinsville Speedway and one of the Championship 4 contenders, will compete behind the wheel of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Axalta.
Among the notable entries in the field will be JJ Yeley, a veteran racer who will make his 10th start of the NASCAR Cup Series season behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet fielded by NY Racing Team. Yeley will carry sponsorship from Fanatics Sportsbook.
Casey Mears, the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 winner, is another notable entry on the list. Mears, who returned after a six-year absence in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, will make his fifth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Mears is attempting to reach 500 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. Sunday's race will push his career total to 494 starts.
Complete Entry List for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (Race 36 of 36):
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Waterfowl
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Castrol
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Alpine Partners
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Dutch Boy
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Celsius
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
DEWALT / Interstate Batteries
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Axalta
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Aaron's Rent to Own
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Haas / Bonanza
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Mobil 1
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
NY Racing Team
Fanatics Sportbook
Chevrolet
45*
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
The Beast
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Real American Beer
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Mighty Fire Breaker
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Fry's / Celsius
Ford
66*
Casey Mears (i)
Garage 66
SI Yachts
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Tide
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Trackhouse
Chevrolet
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates an "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points