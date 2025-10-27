Racing America Logo

38 Cars to Make The Trek to Phoenix for NASCAR Cup Championship Race

Toby Christie

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As four drivers, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, will battle it out for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, they will have to navigate 34 other cars throughout the race weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, and there are 38 cars represented on the list.

William Byron, last weekend's race winner at Martinsville Speedway and one of the Championship 4 contenders, will compete behind the wheel of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Axalta.

Among the notable entries in the field will be JJ Yeley, a veteran racer who will make his 10th start of the NASCAR Cup Series season behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet fielded by NY Racing Team. Yeley will carry sponsorship from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Casey Mears, the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 winner, is another notable entry on the list. Mears, who returned after a six-year absence in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, will make his fifth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Mears is attempting to reach 500 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. Sunday's race will push his career total to 494 starts.

Complete Entry List for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (Race 36 of 36):

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Waterfowl

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Castrol

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Alpine Partners

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Dutch Boy

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Celsius

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

DEWALT / Interstate Batteries

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Axalta

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Aaron's Rent to Own

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Haas / Bonanza

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Mobil 1

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

NY Racing Team

Fanatics Sportbook

Chevrolet

45*

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

The Beast

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Real American Beer

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Mighty Fire Breaker

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Fry's / Celsius

Ford

66*

Casey Mears (i)

Garage 66

SI Yachts

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Tide

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse

Chevrolet

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates an "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

