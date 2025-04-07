39-Car Bristol Entry List Features Cup Series Debut for Jesse Love
On Monday, NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event, scheduled for Sunday, April 13, will serve as the ninth event on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Entered in the 500-lap slugfest at Bristol are 39 different drivers, three of whom are driving for part-time, unchartered teams. Aside from those three teams, the remaining 36 drivers are competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
The most notable entry on the list is two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Jesse Love, who will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.
Love went to Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona and won Rookie of the Year honors last season while driving for RCR.
Also competing in the Food City 500 will be MBM Motorsports, with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 MANSCAPED Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Corey LaJoie, driving the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing.
Among the full-timers in the field is Denny Hamlin, who earned his second straight NASCAR Cup Series win last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin will pilot the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Progressive Insurance.
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
01
Corey LaJoie *
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Ford
33
Jesse Love (i) *
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
66
Josh Bilicki (i) *
MBM Motorsports
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points