39-Car Bristol Entry List Features Cup Series Debut for Jesse Love

Joseph Srigley

On Monday, NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event, scheduled for Sunday, April 13, will serve as the ninth event on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Entered in the 500-lap slugfest at Bristol are 39 different drivers, three of whom are driving for part-time, unchartered teams. Aside from those three teams, the remaining 36 drivers are competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

The most notable entry on the list is two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Jesse Love, who will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Love went to Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona and won Rookie of the Year honors last season while driving for RCR.

Also competing in the Food City 500 will be MBM Motorsports, with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 MANSCAPED Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Corey LaJoie, driving the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing.

Among the full-timers in the field is Denny Hamlin, who earned his second straight NASCAR Cup Series win last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin will pilot the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Progressive Insurance.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

01

Corey LaJoie *

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Ford

33

Jesse Love (i) *

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

66

Josh Bilicki (i) *

MBM Motorsports

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

