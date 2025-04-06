Final Pit Stop Nets Denny Hamlin Lead; Wins Second-Straight Race
While he was far from the race's dominant driver, Denny Hamlin kept himself near the front all afternoon in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, and when the event was sent into Overtime with a late-race crash involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson, Hamlin's No. 11 pit crew knocked off an incredible pit stop, which gave him the race lead.
With the lead in his possession, Hamlin got up on the wheel, got the job done, and held off William Byron, who led a race-high 243 laps, to pick up his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win. Hamlin was piloting a throwback paint scheme honoring NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards' 2006 Office Depot paint scheme.
The Darlington win is the 56th victory of Hamlin's NASCAR Cup Series career, which breaks a tie with Rusty Wallace, and slots Hamlin into 11th all-time on the NASCAR Cup Series wins list. The win came a week after Hamlin picked up his 55th career win in last weekend's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
It was a heartbreaking defeat for Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team as the driver put in a historically dominant performance on Sunday as he led the opening 243 laps of the event before settling for a second-place finish in Overtime.
Christopher Bell would score a solid third-place finish in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE, as he crossed the finish line just ahead of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who was scored with a fourth-place result.
Ryan Blaney, who suffered heartache on pit road all race long, had taken the lead of the race away from Reddick with seven laps remaining in regulation, but when the caution came out on Lap 291, Blaney's win rested on a money pit stop. Unfortunately, the No. 12 Team Penske pit crew faltered, and Blaney came out of the pits in fifth.
While Blaney would finish with a solid top-five effort, seeing a win slip from his grasp was painful for the driver.
Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
