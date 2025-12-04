Alfredo Tapped to Drive No. 96 for Two-Car Viking Motorsports in 2026

Viking Motorsports is set to expand its operations in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for the upcoming campaign, fielding a second entry in what will mark the team’s sophomore year in the second-tier series.

In addition to the team’s flagship No. 99 Chevrolet, which the organization announced in November would be driven by Parker Retzlaff in 2026, the Don Sackett-owned operation will break out the No. 96 for the complete 33-race campaign, starting at Daytona on February 14.

The driver? Long-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pilot Anthony Alfredo.

The 26-year-old moves to the team’s newly-formed second entry after a year working with Young’s Motorsports – the latest in a line of Chevrolet-backed teams that Alfredo has worked with throughout his 151-race O’Reilly Auto Parts Series tenure (which includes former series champions Richard Childress Racing).

Joshua Graham, who previously worked with Alfredo at Our Motorsports in 2024, will be paired with the Ridgefield, Connecticut-native as the team looks to use their past chemistry to get a kickstart on things with its second entry.

Graham spent last season working in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as a crew chief for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing – working with both Daniel Hemric and Jack Wood.

"I'm fired up to join Viking Motorsports and drive the No. 96 Chevrolet in 2026. Having the chance to work with Josh [Graham] again is something I'm really excited about -- we've had success together, and I know what we can accomplish as a team," said Anthony Alfredo. "You can see how much Viking is building and investing in its future. Being part of their expansion to a two-car program is a big opportunity, and I can't wait to get going."

Viking Motorsports, owned by Don Sackett, just concluded its debut season as an independent team in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, fielding the No. 99 Chevrolet for Matt DiBenedetto and Connor Mosack. The organization collected a single top-five result all season, a fifth-place in the Spring at Talladega Superspeedway and ended up 25th in Owner’s Points.

Starting next season, Viking Motorsports will also have an expanded technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, as the team gets additional information from the Chevrolet-backed juggernaut in the second-tier series.

"Expanding to a second full-time car is a major moment for our organization. Anthony [Alfredo] brings experience, professionalism, and a tremendous work ethic that aligns perfectly with where Viking Motorsports is heading," said Don Sackett, owner of Viking Motorsports. "Reuniting him with Josh gives us a strong foundation for this new team. Their chemistry, trust, and history together will help accelerate our growth and elevate our entire program."

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14 at 5:00 PM ET on The CW.

Recommended Articles: