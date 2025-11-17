Two O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Teams Form New Technical Alliances

A pair of Chevrolet teams competing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series announced new technical alliances with NASCAR Cup Series organizations for the 2026 season on Monday.

Jeremy Clements Racing unveiled a new technical partnership for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season with Haas Factory Team. Meanwhile, Viking Motorsports announced an enhanced technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

For Jeremy Clements Racing, this means the No. 51 Chevrolet piloted by team owner Jeremy Clements during the 2025 season will operate out of the Haas Factory Team facility located in Kannapolis, North Carolina, in the upcoming campaign.

This marks a massive step forward for the family-operated team, joining forces with Haas Factory Team one year after both of HFT's cars made the playoffs in NASCAR's second-tier series. Sam Mayer won at Iowa Speedway in the HFT's No. 41 in 2025.

“We’ve always fought hard as a single-car team, but this is a major opportunity for us, and partnering with the Haas Factory Team means a lot," said Clements in a press release. "We’re excited for what’s ahead."

Haas Factory Team makes the move to Chevrolet for the 2026 season, switching from Ford in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Similarly, Viking Motorsports teams up with Richard Childress Racing, in an enhanced technical alliance. The partnership gives Viking Motorsports access to RCR's "support network, operational resources and collaborative processes" ahead of the 2026 season.

“Forming this partnership with RCR represents another important step in our mission to continue improving and growing as a competitive team,” said Jeremy Lange, General Manager of Viking Motorsports.

“Our foundation is built on hard work, teamwork, and determination — and with RCR’s engineering expertise and ECR engines supporting our program, we’re gaining the tools and knowledge to take the next step forward. This partnership truly embodies what it means to be Forged to Race.”

Richard Childress Racing won the 2025 championship in what was known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with driver Jesse Love claiming the title.

“We’re proud to work with Viking Motorsports and help provide many of the same resources that have contributed to RCR’s long term success in motorsports. Their commitment to excellence and relentless drive align perfectly with our philosophy. We look forward to seeing Viking Motorsports continue to grow stronger and more competitive each week.”

Like Jeremy Clements Racing, Viking Motorsports fielded a single car entry in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Matt DiBenedetto piloted the No. 99 Chevrolet for 30 races before Connor Mosack finished the season in the car.

As previously announced, Parker Retzlaff joins the Viking Motorsports lineup for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

For both Jeremy Clements Racing and Viking Motorsports, these technical alliances connect them to teams that both field NASCAR Cup Series operations and competitive, championship-caliber NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series programs. It is an opportunity for both of these independent teams to take a step forward in 2026.

Jeremy Clements is a two-time winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, with victories at Road America in 2017 and Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

Viking Motorsports first joined the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series grid in 2024 before moving to Chevrolet in 2025.

