Austin Dillon Notched Third Straight Top 10 Finish With Texas Run
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team are beginning to hit their stride, and after a seventh-place run in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the group has now recorded three consecutive top-10 finishes.
RESULTS: Wurth 400 at Texas
While Dillon finished strong, the driver says that his No. 3 Chevrolet was unbalanced early in the event, which led to crew chief Richard Boswell chasing things for the No. 3 team for the majority of the event.
“We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway. We missed our balance at the beginning," Dillon said. "Our first run wasn't bad, but we took two tires. You could tell we weren't as good as we needed to be. We faded hard."
Dillon, who started the race in 19th, dropped to 23rd by the end of Stage 1, and was mired in 28th at the end of Stage 2. However, in the final Stage, the No. 3 car finally came to life after some great adjustments on pit road.
As he regained the confidence in his car, and began climbing through the running order, Dillon was left to get all he could on each restart down the stretch, and by the time the checkered flag flew, he had put in another solid performance.
"We finally got the car tight enough, and then we freed it back up at the end. Our Chevrolet handled well in traffic towards the end of those last three restarts, and we were able to inch our way forward," Dillon explained. "The track widened out toward the end, but the bottom was still the dominant lane. The top line was pretty hard. If you're good on top, you've got something figured out. Overall, a solid day for our team.”
Over the last three races, Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team have really dug themselves out of the huge hole they found themselves in after the opening eight races of the 2025 season. After the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Dillon ranked 27th in the championship standings, 49 points below the Playoff cutline.
After solid outings over the last three races, Dillon now finds himself 21st in the standings and has clawed to within 28 points of the Playoff cutline.
The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Kansas Speedway this weekend, a track that lines up well for Dillon. The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet has six top 10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track through his 23 career starts, and he also has 12 top-15 results. If Dillon could collect another good finish this weekend, we could be talking about how he's on a potential run to the Playoffs.