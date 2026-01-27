Bass Pro Shops, Winchester, RCR Continue Partnership With New Look

Bass Pro Shops and Winchester will officially return as the anchor partners for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Cup Series team in 2026, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. With the extension of the partnership will come a new paint scheme for the No. 3 Chevrolet, one that may bring back nostalgia for longtime fans of the sport.

Dillon will pilot a black, orange, and silver machine, which looks reminiscent of the No. 29 Goodwrench Chevrolet that Kevin Harvick piloted for the organization from 2003 to 2006, in the majority of the 2026 season, beginning with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 1.

Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops, who has been aligned with Richard Childress Racing since the 1998 season and issued a public statement of support for Childress during the NASCAR antitrust trial in December, is ecstatic to continue Bass Pro Shops' placement on the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet.

"Bass Pro Shops is thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with our friends and passionate outdoorsmen Richard Childress and Austin Dillon," said Morris in a team press release. "They have been steadfast supporters of hunting, fishing, and conservation in America. We're proud to work with the Winchester team to salute the sportsmen and women in America and highlight our passion for American patriotism and conservation efforts on the legendary No. 3 RCR car."

The return of Winchester for the 2026 season continues a partnership with Bass Pro Shops on the No. 3 Chevrolet that began a season ago, a year where Austin Dillon scored a victory at Richmond Raceway, which led to a berth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Winchester is proud to continue its placement on the No. 3 Chevrolet in the upcoming season.

"For more than a century, Winchester has stood as an enduring symbol of American craftsmanship, freedom, and responsibility," said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition. "Our legacy is rooted in supporting the shooting sports, responsible hunting, and conservation efforts that protect our nation's outdoor traditions for future generations, while proudly supporting small-caliber ammunition in service of the U.S. military. Our partnership on the No. 3 car reflects our shared commitment to patriotism and conservation. We're proud to work once again alongside Bass Pro Shops and Richard Childress Racing to promote our rich heritage to race fans."

For Childress, who was named one of 11 recipients of the Horatio Alger Award on Tuesday, the alignment of conservationalism between himself, Morris, and Winchester has led to an ultra-strong bond between Richard Childress Racing and the respective brands of Bass Pro Shops and Winchester.

"Johnny Morris is one of the most influential conservation leaders of our time," said Childress. "Bass Pro Shops has been a valued friend and partner of RCR and Austin for many years, and we are proud to continue to work with them to highlight our shared values. We're excited also to continue building on the strong foundation that began last year with Winchester. This is a natural pairing rooted in mutual dedication to conservation efforts and promoting our outdoor heritage for future generations."

Dillon, 35, heads into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as a six-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has captured a victory at Richmond Raceway in each of the last two seasons, and he also has career-defining wins in the Daytona 500 (2018) and Coca-Cola 600 (2017).

