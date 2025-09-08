Blaney 'Just Wanted to Know What I Did to Deserve' Being Spun by Larson
On Lap 135 of Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Kyle Larson got into the left rear quarterpanel of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which sent the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion spinning out from a top-five position.
In the end, the incident didn't turn out to be super impactful, aside from the Stage Points that were lost for the driver of the No. 12 machine, as Blaney was able to produce a strong rally to finish the race in the fourth spot. Ultimately, the top-five finish bolstered Blaney's chances at advancing to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.
Meanwhile, Larson would have to have a rally of his own, after a late-race issue with a diffuser flap, to finish 12th.
However, the good finish was of little consolation to Blaney, who was still frustrated and confused about the mid-race incident with Larson. After parking their cars on pit road following the race, Blaney sought out Larson for a post-race discussion.
For those hoping to see fisticuffs, there were none to be had, as the two NASCAR Cup Series champions calmly spoke in a private conversation out of earshot from the media about the incident. After they concluded their chat, Blaney explained to the USA Network broadcast team that he simply wanted to understand what he did to lead Larson to turn him.
"I just wanted to know what I did to deserve it," Blaney said. "He just said he made a mistake. That's fine. Make mistakes. But like at the end of the day I still got turned. Came from all the way up the bottom of the racetrack, hit me in he left rear."
While he's sure, after the conversation, that Larson didn't intend to spin him out, Blaney says that doesn't change the fact that he was put in a high-pressure situation in the second-half of Sunday's race due to the incident and that he'll remember it going forward.
"I know he most likely didn't mean to do it, but it happened anyway. That's one I've got to remember," Blaney continued. "I was happy we bounced back, not to get turned around, did a good job of coming out where we need to be."
Larson explained to USA Network that he admitted fault to Blaney for the incident, and reiterated that he had no intention to make contact with Blaney in the incident.
"I just told him I messed up," Larson said. "I wasn't meaning obviously to go in there and hit him. The lap before I had got in there and got inside of him, slid up, got to his door, got him tight, got to where I could race him down the frontstretch.
"I was just trying to do that again. I was a little further back into (Turn 3) than I was the lap before. Just misjudged the point of where I wasn't going to get next to him and tuck in. I just clipped him."
Larson continued, "Yeah, all on me. But wasn't intentional at all. I hope he understands that. Obviously, I hurt his day where he could have gained more points."
While both drivers had some points left on the table in Sunday's race, they both find themselves in a great position to advance to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Heading into Saturday's Round of 16 elimination race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Larson sits 60 points above the cutline and is a virtual lock to advance, while Blaney is fifth in the Playoff Grid, 42 points above the cutline.
That being said, will the contact with Blaney come back to haunt Larson at some point in the Playoffs? We'll find out somewhere down the road as the pressure of the Playoffs typically forces drivers into doing things that you wouldn't see them do at any other point in the season, all in the name of being able to continue fighting for a championship.