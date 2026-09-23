Bullins, Recent RFK Castoff, Finds New Home At LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Jeremy Bullins, who spent the last two seasons as the crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing team before an amicable parting of ways announced earlier this week, has already landed a new job as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks.

In 2027, Bullins will join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and will serve as the crew chief for Riley Herbst and the No. 84 Toyota team. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced the addition of Bullins on Wednesday afternoon.

Bullins loves what he has seen from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that will expand to three full-time entries in 2027 and has added numerous celebrity investors this season, including Darius Rucker and Guy Fieri.

“I’m very excited to get the opportunity to work with everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with everything that is being built here,” said Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. “There are a lot of positive things happening at the team. I was excited to meet Riley Herbst and see how passionate he is about racing, so I’m excited to give him some leadership to hopefully provide him a good opportunity in 2027.”

Herbst, who will head to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB next season after a two-season stint with 23XI Racing, is still honing his racing craft at the NASCAR Cup Series level. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB believes Bullins, a longtime veteran in NASCAR, is the perfect voice to guide Herbst through his developmental journey.

“Jeremy Bullins’ experience and leadership are exactly what we need on the No. 84,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “He has a proven record of success at every level of NASCAR, but what truly sets him apart is his ability to develop talent, build winning cultures, and embrace innovation. Pairing him with Riley creates a strong foundation for the No. 84 team to compete, evolve, and achieve long-term success.”

Likewise, the 27-year-old Herbst is optimistic about his maiden season behind the wheel of the No. 84 entry with Bullins as his crew chief.

“Jeremy brings a level of experience and a track record that speaks for itself,” said Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. “Having someone who has won races and built teams at the highest level of this sport alongside me gives me a lot of confidence heading into 2027. I’m looking forward to getting to work together and building something special with the No. 84 team.”

While Bullins failed to make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Chase with Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, in each of the past two seasons, the crew chief does have a long string of success as a crew chief prior to his two-year stint at RFK Racing.

From 2016 to 2019, Bullins served as the crew chief for Ryan Blaney, in the infancy of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Over the four-year span, the duo scored three wins. Bullins was then reassigned to the No. 2 Team Penske team in 2020. Over the next two seasons, Bullins captured five more wins with Keselowski as his driver.

As Keselowski moved from Team Penske to RFK Racing in 2022, Bullins was paired with Austin Cindric, and the duo won the season-opening Daytona 500 that year.

Mid-way through the 2023 campaign, Bullins was moved to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team, where he was joined with Harrison Burton as his driver. While Bullins and Burton underwhelmed for the majority of their tenure together, the duo did win the Summer race at Daytona in 2024 to land inside of the Playoffs.

To date, Bullins has 10 wins as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, and has guided his driver and team into NASCAR's post-season championship battle seven times. It'll be interesting to see how Herbst responds next season with the veteran voice in his ear.