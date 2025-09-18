Chip Bowers Named New Team President of RFK Racing
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing has appointed Chip Bowers, a veteran sports and entertainment executive, as the organization's new Team President, succeeding Steve Newmark, who left the position in August.
“I’m honored and thrilled to be joining one of NASCAR’s premier racing teams,” said Bowers. “As both a fan of the sport and a North Carolina native, this is truly a full-circle moment for me in my career. I’m incredibly appreciative of Jack Roush, John Henry, future Hall of Fame driver and owner Brad Keselowski, and our esteemed board of directors for asking me to be a trusted partner in leading the organization to new heights.”
Bowers will begin his new role at RFK Racing on Monday, September 22, with his focus being pointed at scaling the business for sustained growth, strengthening long-term corporate partnerships, and driving innovation across the organization while building on the momentum already established under RFK Racing's current leadership team to grow and increase the footprint of the team's platform.
“RFK Racing has a rich and storied history of excellence both on and off of the track,” Bowers said. “I’m excited to work closely with my new teammates, our impressive best-in-brand partners, and NASCAR officials in unlocking new opportunities that grow our collective businesses through creativity, innovation, strategic thinking, and the enhancement of the overarching fan experience. RFK Racing is realizing an incredible upward trajectory, and I look forward to establishing our team as a true thought-leader and one of the preeminent brands within the industry.”
A native of North Carolina and a graduate of Appalachian State University, Bowers has spent three decades in senior leadership positions across various professional sports teams and leauges, including the NBA (Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Seattle SuperSonics), WNBA (Seattle Storm), and MLB (Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres).
In his time with these various sports teams, Bowers guided the Golden State Warriors marketing department through three championships in the NBA. He also played a central role in the design and development of the Chase Center in San Francisco and the Amway Center in Orland, Florida, securing landmark naming rights agreements and founding partnerships at both venues.
“Chip brings a fresh perspective that we’re really excited about,” said RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski. “He has proven he can grow organizations and think creatively in some of the most competitive sports markets, and that experience will help us find new ways to strengthen our team.”
Bowers most recently served as the President of Elevate, where he oversaw rapid global expansion that included opening multiple international offices, hiring more than 160 employees, and achieving tenfold revenue growth.
“His extensive sales and marketing background will be a tremendous asset,” Keselowski added. “He understands how to build meaningful partnerships and enhance fan experience, and that will help RFK Racing’s growth long term.”
In the NASCAR Cup Series, RFK Racing currently fields three full-time entries; the No. 6 for Brad Keselowski, the No. 17 for Chris Buescher, and the No. 60 for Ryan Preece. After expanding to three entries in the series for 2025, the organization has been able to remain steady, and although none of the drivers made the postseason, there have been substantial improvements across the board.