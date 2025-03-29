Christopher Bell Bests Hendrick Trio for Martinsville Pole Position
It's been a tough couple of weeks for Christopher Bell, who won three races in a row earlier this season. But after a two-race winless drought, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will look to collect a Martinsville Clock from the pole position in Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Bell took the pole position for Sunday's race after cranking out a lap time of 19.718 seconds (96.034 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session, which was enough to top Chase Elliott by a slim margin of 0.017 seconds.
STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville
For the 30-year-old Bell, the pole at Martinsville is the 14th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career, and it comes in his 187th start.
Not only did Bell come out ahead of Elliott, a Hendrick Motorsports driver, for the pole position, but his pole-winning run snuffed out a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3 sweep in qualifying as Elliott's teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson recorded the third and fourth-fastest lap times in the session.
Denny Hamlin, Bell's teammate, will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position on Sunday in his No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE.
Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and defending Cook Out 400 race winner William Byron rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's race.
Justin Haley, who suffered a strange incident in practice earlier in the afternoon when his hood flew up while turning laps in his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, turned in the 30th-fastest qualifying lap.
A week after his first top-10 finish of the 2025 season, a 30th-place starting spot isn't what Haley imagined heading into the weekend, but the fact that his car wasn't damaged worse than it was in practice, which allowed him to participate in the quaifying session had to be considered a win for the driver and his team.
Casey Mears is making his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2019 season, and he'll start from the 37th position in the 38-car field. Mears turned a lap time of 20.583 seconds in his No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Burt Myers, who was a surprise entrant in the preseason exhibition event at Bowman Gray Stadium, will start his first career NASCAR Cup Series point race from the final starting spot in the field (38th). Myers is driving the No. 50 Chevrolet for the "Open" entry Team AmeriVet organization.
